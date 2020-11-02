Hasib Nadvi, the Director of Development Services with the city, says crews managed to rechannel the river to go around the landslide debris in the River Valley on Saturday, which led to today’s activities…

“We have to armor the River Valley Access Road because when you rechannel a road and there is an outflow, it creates pockets of whirlpools and it really eats away at the slope and the bank of the road, so our crews are doing armoring right now. The landslide would be monitored by geotechnical professionals, and we’re working with the province on that.”

Three homes on Frizzi Road have been evacuated.

Nadvi says further geotechnical assessments will be done this week…

“This work is in addition to the emergency response work that was already going on in the River Valley from the spring freshet. We have two incidents, one is related to the spring freshet, one related to the fall flooding from the last week.”

Nadvi says 140 millimeters of rain has fallen in that area recently

He says Saturday’s slide happened sometime between 10 and 11 am, adding that a big chunk of the land fell and that the debris flow went down and reached the River Valley and choked the creek.

Nadvi says he can’t quantify right now how much debris went into the river as he doesn’t have those numbers from the geotechnical engineers yet.