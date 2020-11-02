That was the result of a Preliminary Inquiry that wrapped up on Friday for 34-year old Brent Adolph.

He’s due back in court on November 16th to fix a date for trial.

Adolph is also charged with aggravated assault in connection with a stabbing incident in May of 2016.

RCMP were called to the corner of Lakeview Crescent and Broadway Avenue South where police say they located a 27-year old male in medical distress.

He was taken to hospital and immediately flown out in critical condition.

Police said at the time that they believed that the incident may have carried on from a disagreement or argument at a local business in the area.