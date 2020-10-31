Tomorrow will mark the end of daylight savings time for 2020, pushing clocks back an hour in British Columbia and most of Canada.

There was hope that moving clocks ahead in the spring and back again in the fall would end in 2019 after the province passed legislation laying out its plans to do so along with jurisdictions in the Western United States.

Currently, both Washington and Oregon have approved year-round Pacific Time, but the U.S. Government is yet to give the states the go-ahead.

A month ago, Premier John Horgan admitted the COVID-19 pandemic had dropped the matter lower down on the priority list in both Canada and the U.S.

“I think it’s quite clear that, in the middle of a pandemic, making changes to daylight savings is not an urgent issue on people’s minds,” he said.

More than 93 percent of British Columbians agreed with ending time change in the province’s last year survey.

Most British Columbians will turn their clocks back one hour at 2 a.m.