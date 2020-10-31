People worldwide will be taking part in different Halloween festivities tonight, but you celebrate the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has a few tips on making sure everyone stays COVID-19 safe.

For those trick-or-treating this year, tips include:

Keep to your local neighbourhood

Avoid trick-or-treating in busy areas or indoors since there may not be enough space to socially distance.

Trick-or-treat in a small social group

Leave space between you and other groups to reduce crowding on stairs and sidewalks.

Wash your hands before you go out, when you get home, and before eating treats.

If you are handing out treats, the B.C CDC recommends getting creative:

Use tongs, a baking sheet or make a candy slide to give more space when handing out candy.

Plan to hand out individual treats instead of offering a shared bowl.

Be more outside than inside. (If you can stand outside your door to hand out treats. Then kids won’t need to touch the door or doorbell.)

If you’re unable to sit outside to hand out treats, clean and disinfect doorbells and knobs, handrails, and any other high touch surface often during the evening

Help make trick-or-treating more accessible to everyone by handing out treats from the bottom of your stairs or at your curbside.

BC CDC is also saying that you skip Halloween parties this year as indoor gatherings, big or small, put people at higher risk of getting COVID-19.

If you plan on celebrating with others, keep it within your social group (stick to six).

You should know everyone who attends, no plus ones.

Don’t pass around snacks, drinks, smokes, tokes, and vapes

Be more outside than inside. Keep your space well-ventilated with windows open.

Those who are celebrating are to keep in mind that the PHO Order for Gatherings and Events can be enforced by police or other compliance and enforcement officials. People who don’t follow the order could fines.