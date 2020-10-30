Amber Weutz of PG has been reported missing by the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Photo supplied by the RCMP)

(Files from Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow)

The RCMP in 100 Mile House is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing Prince George woman.

Amber Wuetz is also known to frequent Quesnel, Williams Lake, and 100 Mile House.

She was last seen on the evening of October 18th in the Canim/ Mahood Lake area, approximately 30km north of 100 Mile.

Wuetz is described as:

· Filipino/South Asian female

· Is also known to friends as Alexia Lynn and Destiny Fate

· 25 years

· 5 ft 5 in (165 cm)

· Approximately 100 lbs (45kg)

· Long died blond hair

· Brown eyes

· Slender build

Weutz was last seen wearing:

· Red leather jacket

· Dark hoodie

· Grey/green

· Grey sweatpants

· Black purse

The North District General Investigation Section has taken over the investigation with the assistance of the 100 Mile House and Williams Lake detachments.