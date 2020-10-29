B.C. has gone nine consecutive days of seeing over 200 cases of COVID-19 daily, as 234 more people tested positive today (Thursday).

The province has now reached 14,109 cases with seven more new cases in both the Nothern and Interior Health Regions.

Northern Health now sits at 406, with Interior Health sitting at 734 after today’s (Thursday) update.

There are now 2,344 active cases province-wide. Twenty-nine are in the Northern Health Region, with 89 in the Interior Health Region.

One more person has died in the Fraser Health Authority, a woman in her 80’s who contracted the virus from a birthday party with less than ten people; the provincial death toll has reached 262.