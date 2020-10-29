The Central Cariboo Search and Rescue LandSAR team was tasked out last night at 10 for a report of 4 missing individuals in the Alexis Creek area.

CCSAR PR Coordinator Debra Bortolussi said just as 8 of their volunteers were reaching the area, Alexis Creek RCMP located them.

Bortolussi said they’re very happy the individuals were found in good health and that it has been a busy time for Central Cariboo Search and Rescue

“Within the last 24 hours, our Auto Extraction team members have been called out four times as well as our Land Search and Rescue team had this call out to the Alexis Creek area”.

Bortolussi reminds everyone when venturing outdoors, whether that be for an outdoor sport like snowmobiling, or hunting, gathering firewood, or even going for a drive, to tell someone where you are going, set check-in times, and tell the same person when you have returned.

Bortolussi added more information on Trip Plans can be found at BC AdventureSmart.