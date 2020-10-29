October is coming to a close, and it’s been a busy month for the 100 Mile House Fire Department.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander says the Fire Department’s call volume is higher for a number of reasons. On top of fires, the department receives calls for medical emergencies and motor vehicle incidents as well.

Hollander says the department has received a higher number of calls all year, but this month has been particularly busy. He added the number of calls the department has received in October is in the forties.

The mix of rain and snow the South Cariboo has seen in late October has caused roads to become slick in many areas. A number of accidents have been reported in the South Cariboo, including one on Wednesday involving a logging truck and a Kia Rio that resulted in a fatality.