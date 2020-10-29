The City of Williams Lake has awarded its Waterfront Enhancement Plan and Boardwalk Design Study Contract to an Edmonton based company.

ISL Engineering and Land Service were awarded the contract for just short of $79,996 plus GST.

The company, which has offices located throughout Alberta and Britsh Columbia, will be responsible for the following:

Background site studies (geotechnical, archaeological and environmental) and a topographical survey;

Conceptual multi-modal (i.e. pedestrian and cycling) active transportation network plan and Class D cost estimate of the Waterfront Enhancement area between South Lakeside Drive and RC Cotton;

Conceptual drawings for recreational amenities at South Lakeside drive waterfront trail (e.g. water sport rentals, outdoor café);

50 per cent construction design drawing for the boat launch on RC Cotton and Class D cost estimate;

Issued for Tender drawings and Class A cost estimate for the River Valley Boardwalk;

Environmental permit and notification applications; and • Community engagement services including internal and external stakeholders, property owners, and the public at large.

Six proposals were received, with ISL Engineering received the highest weighted score of 89.2, while also being the least expensive.