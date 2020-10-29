Williams Lake RCMP is looking for the public’s help in locating two suspects with arrest warrants.

Kurtis Justin Billy is wanted for multiple outstanding warrants for possession of stolen property, driving while disqualified, and breach of release order.

Billy is described as an Indigenous male, 33 years old, five foot seven inches, and 161 pounds with short dark hair.

Police are also looking for Donovan Darwin Boyd, wanted for a warrant for review of sentence.

He is described as an Indigenous male, 24 years old, six feet tall, and 150 pounds with short dark hair.

If anyone has any information to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS.