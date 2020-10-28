The provincial election has concluded, and preliminary results show an NDP Majority coming for BC. While you had to have to be at least 18 to vote in the general election, students across BC had a chance to cast their ballots in a different way. The Student Vote program from Elections Canada was taken to BC schools, and students participated in a ‘mock election’.

The results from the student vote were different from those in the general election. The students voted the NDP to a majority, but by much more than in the general election. In the student’s election, the NDP a resounding 58 seats. The Green Party was the student’s choice for the opposition, winning 17, and the Liberals were close behind with 12. The Conservatives and the Christian Heritage Party each won one seat each.

The results were different in the Cariboo ridings as well. David Laing of the Green Party was the favourite of students in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding, winning the seat with 28 per cent of the vote.

The Cariboo-North students chose a different candidate as well, choosing NDP candidate Scott Elliot in a tight race. Elliot won 34.77 per cent of the vote, only 2.54 per cent more than what Liberal candidate Coralee Oakes received.

Not all schools and students participated in the Student Vote.