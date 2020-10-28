Williams Lake RCMP and Emergency Service were called to the scene of a crash this morning just after 5 on Highway 97 at Mile 141.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said on-scene investigators learned that a Southbound Kia Rio had crossed the center line and collided with a Northbound empty log truck.

Saunderson said the driver and lone occupant of the Kia was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the log truck was uninjured.

Saunderson added that all causal factors have yet to been determined, however, the roads at the time were described as slippery and covered in slush.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron said “We want to remind the motoring public to make sure your vehicle is properly equipped for winter driving”.