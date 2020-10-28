(update 9:27am)

Drive BC is reporting that the vehicle incident at Maze Lake Road south of Williams Lake has cleared.

(original story)

Highway 97 25 kilometers South of Williams Lake is now re-open to single lane alternating traffic after a two-vehicle collision that occurred earlier this morning.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron said it involved an empty logging truck and a car and happened around 7 am.

Environment Canada issued earlier this morning at 7:15 a snowfall warning in effect for Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, and Highway 97 Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begie Summit as a further 5 centimeters of snow will fall over the region this morning.