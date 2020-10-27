(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

British Columbia has reported 217 new cases of COVID-19, including two epi-linked cases, for a new total of 13,588 infections.

That includes 24 new cases in Interior Health for a total of 717.

There are no new cases in the Northern Health region, the area remains at 383.

Of the total cases, 2,322 are considered active, with 84 people in hospital and 27 in intensive care.

No new deaths have occurred, and the recovery rate is at 80.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, 5,101 are in isolation due to an exposure to a known case of the virus.

“In addition to washing our hands often and staying home when ill, our protective layers include limiting our time with people outside of our household, keeping our groups small, giving people the space to stay safe and if that is challenging, using a non-medical mask,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“A mask is especially helpful in public indoor spaces where you don’t know the people around you and the risks they may have. As a result, the expectation is that masks will be worn within public areas of health-care facilities, shopping malls, grocery stores, community centres and other public spaces – as you enter, exit and move around,” she added.

There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks at Felburn Care Centre and St. Michael’s Centre.

In total, 21 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

However, there have been no new community outbreaks.

“Public indoor spaces are quite different from our schools, offices and businesses that have established learning groups and work cohorts, supported by comprehensive COVID-19 safety plans,” said Doctor Henry.

BREAKDOWN

Northern Health: 383 (=)

Vancouver Coastal: 4476 (+48)

Fraser Health: 7674 (+145)

Island Health: 250 (=)

Interior: 717 (+24)

Outside of Canada: 88 (=)