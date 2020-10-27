The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development plans to burn up to 90 piles of woody debris at multiple sites within the perimeter of the 2017 Plateau wildfire.

The work is being done to help reduce wildfire risks in the area and burning is expected to begin this month and continue periodically until February 28, 2021.

The piles of debris were created during the rehabilitation of fireguards that were constructed during the 2017 wildfire season.

Burning will only occur on days when the site and weather conditions are favorable and will allow smoke to dissipate.

These controlled burns will be conducted by ministry staff.