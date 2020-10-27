The Williams Lake Stampeders warm-up for their home game against the Terrace River Kings at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Sunday, Jan 13. -Photo: GOAT FM|Facebook

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex has new rules for spectators to follow.

These new rules include face masks being required by all users and patrons throughout the complex and maximum capacity limits of 50 at rink one and 20 at rink two.

Ian James, the director of community services with the City of Williams Lake, said that the new policies change from what the City initially had.

“We had implemented a no spectator policy a few weeks ago in the area because we were looking at having people from outside our community for the games and different activities and events, which we weren’t fully prepared to deal with,” he said. “We’ve now met as a group, as an organization and come to an agreement.”

The face masks will be required to be worn by all users throughout the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex and may only be removed when a user enters a field of play or dressing room/change room. Fields of play include the ice rink, swimming pool, fitness centre and registered programs.

Organized will also have to collect first and last names and the telephone numbers of the patrons that attend an event, and all facility users and patrons are required to follow appropriate physical distancing rules at all times.

“Event patrons are the participants on the ice, the coaching staff, the officials and referees, and the volunteers. They are separate to the spectators,” he said. “To my understanding, ViaSports recognizes there is a flaw in the system, and they are looking to correct that, and I would imagine the maximum number is going to become 65 and 70, and they are going to be more specific as to who will be apart of that event participate group.”

James added that the capacity limit increasing or decreasing will all be depending on the amount of COVID-19 cases in the area.