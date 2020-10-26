It appears that fewer people voted in the 2020 Provinical General Election.

Preliminary numbers released by Elections BC today show that 52.4 percent of registered voters cast a ballot this time around, down from around 61.2 percent in 2017.

670, 324 people voted this year during the advance voting period, and 546,877 voters voted on Election Day.

An estimated 85,000 certification envelopes containing absentee ballots will be considered for final count, and as of October 24th, Elections BC says it had received approximately 525,000 mail-in ballots, though that figure does not include mail-in ballots returned by voters in person to voting places or district electoral offices before the deadline of 8 o’clock on Saturday. (October 24th)

The numbers for specific ridings in the province are not yet available.