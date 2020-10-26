The Quesnel School District has about 95 percent of the students that it expected to be enrolled in its budget.

Secretary-Treasurer Jennifer Woollends goes over the numbers that were sent into the Ministry of Education…

“We do have some kids that are either home schooling or have gone to another on-line program potentially. We have about 2,935 students headcount, and our budget was 2,994, so it was about 60 students different.”

Woollends says that number includes students in class and in the District’s Distributed Learning Program, that has seen a large increase…

“We normally, so I budgeted for about 22. We have 183.”

There were 3,002 students in the District in 2019.