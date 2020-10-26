100 Mile House RCMP joined forces with RCMP Cariboo Regional Traffic Services, RCMP Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit, and CVSE, and completed a Joint Force Operation on prolific offenders and prohibited drivers in 100 Mile House.

The operation was organized by the local Crime Reduction Unit in the 100 Mile House area and took place Friday.

RCMP say the operation was successful, and several impaired investigations were initiated prolific offenders, including the suspect van allegedly involved in the recent counterfeit currency usage in the 100 Mile area. The van was located and given a Box 1 Notice and Order with associated Motor Vehicle Act offenses.

Several other minor vehicle infractions were noted by patrols as they continued through the evening hours.

RCMP say they will be continuing this type of action moving forward, and continue to work with other policing partners to further reduce crime in the area.