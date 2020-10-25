Residents in the Williams Lake and Cariboo region might notice some bright lights and some noise starting next week.

From Monday to Thursday of next week the 19 Wing Comox’s 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron will be holding night training in the Chilcotin range between to maintain their night capabilities.

During the training, members of the public may observe one of the squadron’s bright yellow CC-115 Buffalo airplanes or CH-149 Cormorant helicopters in the area, illumination flares being dropped in the sky, and search and rescue technicians (SAR techs) parachuting to the ground.

The training is integral for the squadron to be able to conduct night land rescues, which the squadron is called upon to conduct periodically.