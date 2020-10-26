For the first time in its 11-year history, the Cariboo-Chilton riding will not have an MLA named Donna Barnett.

Lorne Doerkson, with the BC Liberal Party, was voted in as the ridings new MLA picking up over 52 percent of the preliminary votes with the mail-in votes still to come in a couple of weeks.

“I am excited about this. No matter what the election result was for the province I definitely want to represent this riding and so I am excited for the challenges that are ahead of me,” Doerksen said. “It is taking a little bit of time to soak that in, I am excited to represent the riding, I have a bit of a vision of how that looks.”

Doerkson spent the last two months travelling side by side with former MLA Barnett and said that he learned during his time with her.

“That is being open and caring for everybody,” he said. “I am going to carry that through as much as I possibly can. I’ve made it clear with other voters that it doesn’t matter what colour you voted, to me if you are a resident of the Cariboo-Chilcotin, that’s going to be my duty and I am going to be committed to serving everybody here.”

He added that he will have offices in 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.