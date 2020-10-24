The City of Williams Lake and the Cariboo Regional District launched an online survey yesterday (October 23) asking residents to share their opinions on housing in the region.

“The scope of this study is for the entire Central Cariboo Region”, Economic Development Officer Beth Veenkamp said, “This impacts folks as far north as Mcleese Lake going out to Likely/Horsefly area and then all the way out west”.

Veenkamp said the survey is a substitute for the usual community engagement that they would be doing, and that they are pretty excited about the prospects of a lot of community participation because this is a really good way to reach a large number of people.

Veenkamp added that really is a great need for more housing.

“The City and the CRD has heard over and over again that housing is one of the biggest challenges facing our community so participating in this survey and getting a really good sense of what is required in terms of housing stock instead of using just antidotal information is a really important piece of getting it right”.

Those who take the survey will find a broad range of questions about how housing impacts them directly.

The online survey is available now at https://www.surveymonkey.ca/r/CentralCaribooHousingStudy.

Paper copies of the online survey are also available at the Cariboo Regional District Office and at City Hall.

Residents have until November 20th to fill out the survey and the full report will be available to the public by the end of December.

Veenkamp added that the survey is a substitute for the usual community engagement that they would be doing and that they are pretty excited about the prospects of a lot of community participation because this is a really good way to reach a large number of people.