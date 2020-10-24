A funding application was approved this week for a request for some money out of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program

Chris Coben is the Director of Capital Works & Infrastructure…

“The estimated cost of this project, based on preliinary design, is 1.786 million dollars with a funding model of 50 percent federal, 40 percent provincial and 10 percent municipal contribution.”

Coben says that city’s portion of the bill, around $178,600, would come out of the water capital fund reserve.

Of the city’s six reservoirs, He says the Dragon Lake reservoir is in the poorest condition…

“Back in 2013 we had a structural inspection. We’re finding with some of our concrete reservoirs, depending on the methodology of construction, they’re having a shorter lifespan, but generally speaking 30 to 50 years is the average lifespan of a concrete reservoir.”

The Dragon Hill Reservoir was constructed in the early 1980’s.