Quesnel City Council is seeking funding to replace its Dragon Hill reservoir.
Quesnel City Hall (G Henderson, MyCaribooNow.com staff)
A funding application was approved this week for a request for some money out of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program
Chris Coben is the Director of Capital Works & Infrastructure…
“The estimated cost of this project, based on preliinary design, is 1.786 million dollars with a funding model of 50 percent federal, 40 percent provincial and 10 percent municipal contribution.”
Coben says that city’s portion of the bill, around $178,600, would come out of the water capital fund reserve.
Of the city’s six reservoirs, He says the Dragon Lake reservoir is in the poorest condition…
“Back in 2013 we had a structural inspection. We’re finding with some of our concrete reservoirs, depending on the methodology of construction, they’re having a shorter lifespan, but generally speaking 30 to 50 years is the average lifespan of a concrete reservoir.”
The Dragon Hill Reservoir was constructed in the early 1980’s.