(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Another 223 cases of COVID-19 were identified in BC today (Friday).

18 of those were Interior Health for a total of 662 cases since the pandemic began, and six cases were from Northern Health, as the region reaches 371.

BC has officially cracked 2,000 active cases.

There are 72 active cases in Interior Health and 16 in Northern Health.

Province-wide, there are 75 individuals in hospital and 24 in ICU.

The province has not seen any new COVID-19 related deaths, as the death toll remains at 256.

352 people have won the battle against the virus in the North, the region’s recovery rate is now 95%.

“In recent days, we have seen a number of new outbreaks of COVID-19 in the community and in long-term care facilities. Contact-tracing teams throughout our province are working around the clock to stop the further spread, but it requires all of us to do our part to be successful in these efforts,” explained Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN BY REGION:

371 – Northern Health (+6)

662 – Interior (+18)

4,319 – Vancouver (+59)

6,864 – Fraser (+139)

250 – Island (+1)

88 – outside of Canada (=)