100 Mile House RCMP are investigating a break and enter, and theft of a large amount of property at a ranch near Buffalo Creek.

The incident happened in the 5900 Block of Thorsteinson Road. The complainant says the theft happened on the night of October 15th. The complainant reported damage to the gate of the property, and a large number of items stolen, including two ATVs, a table saw, a chainsaw, a Honda generator, a horse trailer, and several other smaller items. A black Suburban SUV was also reported to have been damaged, and it has been seized by RCMP for further examination.

The missing ATVs are described as a 660cc Grizzly, and the other is a 450cc Kodiak. The missing horse trailer is a white 1995 Trail West model.