The Cariboo woke up under an early seasonal blanket of snow this morning.

Earlier today (October 23), Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for 100 Mile House and Highway 97, Clinton to 100 Mile House via the Begie Summit, as a total of about 10 centimeters is expected to accumulate.

Doug Lundquist, Meteorologist for Environment Canada, said the snowfall is almost over for some parts of the Cariboo

“It’s going to clear out of the North gradually throughout the day so Quesnel will see it stop probably first, perhaps towards noon it will taper off to a few flurries. It will take a lot longer to get down towards Begie and Kamloops will even stay until this afternoon or evening, so the farther South in the Cariboo and Chilcotin the longer it will take to clear out. By tomorrow pretty much everywhere in the Cariboo from Quesnel all the way through to 100 Mile House is going to be generally sunny. Looking at highs in Quesnel tomorrow minus 4, which perhaps is going to be in the record-breaking territory for this time of year”.

For tomorrow, election day, Lundquist said it’s going to be sunny and cold with wind chills of minus 18 in the morning and 10 by the afternoon.