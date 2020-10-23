Quesnel RCMP are reporting a number of accidents this morning due to the snow conditions.

Corporal Clay Kronebush, the Acting Sergeant right now, says one area in particular is bad…

“We’ve gone to several in the Plywood Hill area on Maple Drive and Plywood Hill. That hill is extremely icy and several vehicles have slid off the road. So far, we haven’t had any serious accidents, but several people have done into the ditch.”

Kronebush says Plywood Hill is being closed intermittently to allow tow trucks to get vehicles out of the ditch.

Fortunately, he says there have been no serious incidents this morning.

RCMP are asking motorists to make sure that they’ve got good winter tires on, and that they slow down and drive appropriately for the road conditions.