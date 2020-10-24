ELECTION 2020: Where to vote in Cariboo North and Cariboo-Chilcotin
All voting places will be open from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 24th.
Cariboo-Chilcotin:
Cariboo-Chilcotin DEO Office, 118A 1st Ave N, Williams Lake
For a list of candidates in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding, click here.
- 100 Mile House Community Hall, 265 Birch Ave, 100 Mile House
- 100 Mile House Elementary, 97 Birch Ave, 100 Mile House
- 108 Mile Ranch Community Hall, 4924 Telqua Dr, 108 Mile Ranch
- 150 Mile House Fire Hall, 3038 Pigeon Rd, 150 Mile House
- Alexis Creek School, 7651 Yells St, Alexis Creek
- Anahim Lake Elementary/Junior Secondary School, 22484 20 Hwy, Anahim Lake
- Canim Lake Band Community Hall, 45 Canim-Hendrix Lake Rd, Canim Lake
- Cataline Elementary, 1175 Blair St, Williams Lake
- Chilcotin Road Elementary, 709 Lyne Rd, Williams Lake
- Datsan Chugh Building, 1000 Anahim Reserve Rd, Alexis Creek
- Dog Creek Community Hall, 927 Gym Rd, Dog Creek
- Elks Hall, 98 1st Ave S, Williams Lake
- Elizabeth Grouse Gym, 2674 Indian Dr, Sugarcane
- Forest Grove Community Hall, 4489 Eagle Creek Rd, Forest Grove
- Interlakes Community Hall, 7592 24 Hwy, Bridge Lake
- Lone Butte Community Hall, 5994 Little Fort Hwy 24, Lone Butte
- Mountview Elementary, 1222 Dog Creek Rd, Williams Lake
- Naghtaneqed Elementary School, 8450 Nemaiah Valley Rd, Nemaiah Valley
- Plummer Residence, 5390 Farwell Canyon Rd, Big Creek
- Pioneer Centre, 4822 Clarke Ave, Lac la Hache
- Ramada Inn and Convention Centre, 1118 Lakeview Cres, Williams Lake
- St. Andrews United Church, 1000 Huckvale Pl, Williams Lake
- Sulphourous Lake Community Hall, 7571 PettyJohn Rd, Bridge Lake
- Sxoxmic School, 1001 Esket Dr, Alkali Lake
- Tatla Lake Elementary/Junior School, 16780 20 Hwy, Tatla Lake
- Toosey Band Community Office, 2790 20 Hwy, Riske Creek
Cariboo North:
Caribo0 North DEO Office: 1089 Cariboo Hwy N (97 Hwy N), Quesnel
For a list of candidates in the Cariboo North riding, click here.
- Barlow Creek Community Hall, 3801 Trembley Rd, Quesnel
- Big Lake Community Hall, 4056 Lakeview Rd, Big Lake
- Bouchie Lake Community Hall, 1975 Centennial Rd, Bouchie Lake
- Correlieu Secondary School, 850 Anderson Dr, Quesnel
- Dragon Lake Elementary School, 2655 Quesnel-Hydraulic Rd, Quesnel
- Horsefly Community Hall, 5772 Horsefly Rd, Horsefly
- Kersey Community Hall, 4829 Edwards Rd, Kersley
- Lakeview Elementary School, 1525 Beryl St, Quesnel
- Likely Community, 6281 Rosette Lake Rd, Likely
- MCleese Lake Community Hall, 6178 Forglen Rd, McLeese Lake
- Miocene Community Hall, 3615 Horsefly Rd, Miocene
- Nazko Valley Community Centre, 9560 Nazko Rd, Nazko
- Parkland Rec Commission, 5018 Bjornson Rd, Ten Mile Lake
- Quesnel & District Senior Centre, 461 Carson Ave, Quesnel
- Red Bluff Lhtako Elementary School, 1533 Maple Dr, Quesnel
- Wells Community Hall, 4269 Sanders Ave, Wells
- Wildwood Fire Hall, 4253 Wildwood Rd, Williams Lake