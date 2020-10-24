Elections BC set up camp across the province | My PG Now

All voting places will be open from 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM on Saturday, October 24th.

Cariboo-Chilcotin:

Cariboo-Chilcotin DEO Office, 118A 1st Ave N, Williams Lake

For a list of candidates in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding, click here.

100 Mile House Community Hall, 265 Birch Ave, 100 Mile House

100 Mile House Elementary, 97 Birch Ave, 100 Mile House

108 Mile Ranch Community Hall, 4924 Telqua Dr, 108 Mile Ranch

150 Mile House Fire Hall, 3038 Pigeon Rd, 150 Mile House

Alexis Creek School, 7651 Yells St, Alexis Creek

Anahim Lake Elementary/Junior Secondary School, 22484 20 Hwy, Anahim Lake

Canim Lake Band Community Hall, 45 Canim-Hendrix Lake Rd, Canim Lake

Cataline Elementary, 1175 Blair St, Williams Lake

Chilcotin Road Elementary, 709 Lyne Rd, Williams Lake

Datsan Chugh Building, 1000 Anahim Reserve Rd, Alexis Creek

Dog Creek Community Hall, 927 Gym Rd, Dog Creek

Elks Hall, 98 1st Ave S, Williams Lake

Elizabeth Grouse Gym, 2674 Indian Dr, Sugarcane

Forest Grove Community Hall, 4489 Eagle Creek Rd, Forest Grove

Interlakes Community Hall, 7592 24 Hwy, Bridge Lake

Lone Butte Community Hall, 5994 Little Fort Hwy 24, Lone Butte

Mountview Elementary, 1222 Dog Creek Rd, Williams Lake

Naghtaneqed Elementary School, 8450 Nemaiah Valley Rd, Nemaiah Valley

Plummer Residence, 5390 Farwell Canyon Rd, Big Creek

Pioneer Centre, 4822 Clarke Ave, Lac la Hache

Ramada Inn and Convention Centre, 1118 Lakeview Cres, Williams Lake

St. Andrews United Church, 1000 Huckvale Pl, Williams Lake

Sulphourous Lake Community Hall, 7571 PettyJohn Rd, Bridge Lake

Sxoxmic School, 1001 Esket Dr, Alkali Lake

Tatla Lake Elementary/Junior School, 16780 20 Hwy, Tatla Lake

Toosey Band Community Office, 2790 20 Hwy, Riske Creek

Cariboo North:

Caribo0 North DEO Office: 1089 Cariboo Hwy N (97 Hwy N), Quesnel

For a list of candidates in the Cariboo North riding, click here.