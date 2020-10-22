School District 27 will be hosting a second virtual town hall meeting with Interior Health.

The first was held back on September 9th and Superintendent of Schools, Chris van der Mark explained the reason behind this one coming up this Wednesday

“We just wanted to give a bit of an update, talk about where things are at in terms of how the school year’s been going and obviously work with Interior Health to talk about, not only the regional picture but the Provincial picture as well. We thought the first one was fairly well subscribed to and there seems to be an interest so we just wanted to be a bit proactive. The Board thought it would be good to provide some updates”.

Since this is the second time in just over a month, that School District 27 along with Interior Health, will be hosting a Virtual Town Hall meeting, We asked van der Mark if he thought that this type of event might become part of a new normal.

“I really think it is. I have to give the Board the credit because they were the ones that said we ought to do this because it’s hard to engage people in this situation. The interest was there, it’s an easy way for people to connect and I think it not only is a new normal, I just think it opened up a new vehicle for communication with the public and again outside of things COVID related”.

Van der Mark said parents have until this Monday to submit their questions for Wednesday’s (October 28) Virtual Town Hall meeting.

Information on how to get your questions can be found on the School District 27 website.

A link to the meeting will also be posted to the District’s website on the day of the meeting.