Advance polls were held in Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House from Thursday of last week through Wednesday of this week, seven days in total.

Andrew Watson, Communications Manager with Elections BC, goes over some of the numbers…

“In Cariboo North, about 4400 voters voted during the advance voting period, and in Cariboo-Chilcotin about 59-hundred voters voted advance. Province-wide we had around 680 thousand voters vote during that seven day advance voting period.”

Watson says those figures are comparable to the 2017 election.

He says advance voting is becoming very popular.

As of September 26th, there were 21,960 eligible voters in Cariboo North and 25,306 in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding.

General election day is this Saturday.

The daily advance voting counts were as follows…

Cariboo North Cariboo-Chilcotin

Thursday 916 1,045

Friday 776 1,113

Saturday 500 661

Sunday 399 457

Monday 544 813

Tuesday 480 778

Wednesday 869 1,063