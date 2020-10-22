A driver near 100 Mile House received quite a scare after picking up what he thought was a deceased bald eagle off Highway 97.

The man was driving north when he saw the bird and stopped to pick it up. He thought the bird was deceased and decided to take it to the local conservation office.

As the driver pulled into 100 Mile House, the avian hitch-hiker awoke from its (likely) concussion induced slumber in the back seat. He drove to the 100 Mile House RCMP detachment and asked for assistance. An officer cautiously approached the van and snapped some pictures of the passenger.

Conservation officer Joel Kline was called to the scene and was able to remove the eagle from the van. Kline says the eagle is doing well and is being taken to a veterinarian. After being treated, the eagle will be taken to a rehabilitation facility in the lower mainland.

Staff Sargent Svend Nielson added to a statement: “100 Mile House RCMP advise caution before approaching any animal that looks deceased, or you might end up with an upset eagle flapping around in the backseat of your minivan. Contact the CO hotline at 1-877-855-3222 or contact your local RCMP Detachment prior to approaching the animal.”