Environment Canada issued a Special Weather statement today (Wednesday) for 100 Mile House as well as Highway 97 Clinton to 100 Mile House via the Begbie Summit.

Doug Lundquist Meteorologist for Environment Canada said an Arctic Front is heading down tomorrow (Thursday) producing snow and below seasonal temperatures.

“It’s going to affect Williams Lake and Quesnel too. There’s an Arctic Front heading down tomorrow (Thursday). Areas further south towards 100 Mile House and through the Southern Interior that Arctic air is going to collide with a storm off the coast and produce some snow. For example, we have for Thursday night into Friday and for Friday periods of snow mentioned in the forecast for 100 Mile House and that’s the reason for the special weather statement and it’ll affect both the Highways and Valley bottoms”.

When asked about the amount of snow that could accumulate Lundquist said “We’re right on the edge of the system so there’s a possibility that we might get none or we might get more from 2 to 5 centimeters”.

Lundquist added that the Cariboo is in for a couple of cold nights for the weekend in the double minus digits and for early next week and into the middle of next there is a ridge of high-pressure building back up so it will gradually start to warm up again and return back to more typical weather for this time of year with highs in the high single digits, around 6 to 7 degrees by the middle of next week.

For more information on this special weather statement visit Environment Canada bc.