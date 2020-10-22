Quesnel Staff Sargeant Darren Dodge says Prince George RCMP have requested the public’s help in locating a man wanted on several warrants…

“The Prince George RCMP are seeking Mister Colin Durand. Mr. Durand is described as a Caucasian male, 29 years old, 6 feet two, approximately 168 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known at times to reside in Quesnel.”

Durrand is wanted on a few arrest warrants, one each for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstructing a peace officer and for failing to comply with probation, but he also has a history of violence and is believed to pose a risk to public safety.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local detachment. (250-992-9211)