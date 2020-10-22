A priority offender with a history of violence may be in the Quesnel area.
RCMP Sign. (Vista Radio Stock Image)
Quesnel Staff Sargeant Darren Dodge says Prince George RCMP have requested the public’s help in locating a man wanted on several warrants…
photo provided by Prince George RCMP
“The Prince George RCMP are seeking Mister Colin Durand. Mr. Durand is described as a Caucasian male, 29 years old, 6 feet two, approximately 168 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known at times to reside in Quesnel.”
Durrand is wanted on a few arrest warrants, one each for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, obstructing a peace officer and for failing to comply with probation, but he also has a history of violence and is believed to pose a risk to public safety.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call their local detachment. (250-992-9211)