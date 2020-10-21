(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

203 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in BC today (Wednesday), the most in any single day since the pandemic began.

That pushes the provincial total up to 12,057.

There were four new cases in Northern Health, and the region has now reached 361.

Interior Health saw eight new cases for a total of 632.

There are 1,766 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, 70 of which are being treated in hospital with 21 of them are in ICU.

4,294 people are currently under active public health monitoring and 9,993 people have recovered, making the recovery rate 82% in BC.

The provincial death toll has reached 256 after two more people passed away from the virus.

There have been three new health care outbreaks and no new community outbreaks.

One school outbreak was identified in Kelowna, public health teams have directed about 160 people in relation to the outbreak to self-isolate.

“Many of the new cases and recent community clusters of COVID-19 are directly connected to weddings, funerals and celebrations of life – times when we traditionally gather with family and friends,” explained Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

BREAKDOWN:

361 – Northern (+4)

632 – Interior (+8)

4,215 – Vancouver Coastal (+40)

6,517 – Fraser (+151)

244 – Island (=)

88 – outside of Canada (=)