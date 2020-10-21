The 100 Mile House Fire department was called out to assist the 108 Mile Fire Department after receiving reports of carbon monoxide in a home.

100 Mile House Fire Chief Roger Hollander said there was no carbon monoxide found in the home when fire crews arrived, and there was likely a malfunction on a home appliance. He added that everything was fine, and there were no injuries.

Hollander says carbon monoxide calls are common around this time of year because people are turning on stoves, fireplaces, and other heating appliances.