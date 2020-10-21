Staff and students at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary along with the 100 Mile House RCMP took part in lockdown drills Wednesday morning.

Staff, students, and police participated in three different scenarios during the drills, including a simulation of a distressed individual in the school. School administration was active in the decision-making process on which scenarios would occur prior to the drills.

Peter Skene Ogden Principal Geoff Butcher says schools are required to practice lockdown drills at least once per year, but the school has been doing it twice a year for a number of years now. Butcher also says the drills were not changed at all by the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the RCMP followed COVID-19 protocols during the drills.

Plans are in the works to further educate staff and students to ensure their safety at the school. There are no plans to involve RCMP in lockdown drills for elementary schools.