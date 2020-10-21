Two people were injured earlier this (Wednesday) morning after a single-vehicle collision on the 400 Block of Midnight Drive in Williams Lake.

RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron says Police attended the scene just after 9 and determined the driver was exiting a Honda Pilot when it started to roll down the driveway of a residence.

One person tried to stop the vehicle which caused that person to fall resulting in minor injuries.

Byron says the Honda then rolled across the street and the driver was tossed out.

The vehicle then came to a stop when it hit an exterior wall at 455 Midnight Drive.

The driver was injured well.

Byron says the incident is still under investigation.