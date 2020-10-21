100 Mile House RCMP are investigating two incidents of firecrackers being thrown at pedestrians.

A woman and her daughter were walking near the intersection of Birch Avenue and Fourth Street October 2nd when a male threw at the pair from his car window. The object made a loud bang, similar to a cherry bomb firecracker.

The male suspect is described as in his mid 30’s, has a moustache, and was driving a small silver car at the time of the incident.

A male with a similar description reportedly did the same thing to two girls in the parking lot of Tim Hortons back in August. RCMP reviewed video surveillance footage from the store but found no evidence.

There is no video surveillance in the area where the more recent incident occurred.