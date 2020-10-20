Man to be sentenced in South Cariboo shooting
Williams Lake Courthouse -MyCaribooNowstaff
A date for sentencing has been set for a man who was found guilty in a shooting southeast of 100 Mile House.
50-year old Nicholas Finley is due back in Supreme Court in Williams Lake on December 18th.
A 12-member jury found Finley guilty in August of last year.
He was facing several charges, including Discharging a Firearm with intent to Wound or Disfigure and Aggravated Assault in connection with an incident in the Roe Lake area back in March of 2016.
RCMP say a 42-year old man was shot in the arm.
Finley was arrested 10 days later in Mission.
Police said at the time that the two men were known to each other.