The amount of bear sightings has increased in the District of 100 Mile House since the start of October.

Mama bears and their cubs have been spotted in different areas of the town, including Horse Lake Road and Spruce Avenue. Residents have been posting about their sightings in a group on Facebook dedicated to letting people know when Bears, Cougars, and other potentially dangerous wildlife have been seen. Since the start of October, four sightings have been posted in the group, two of them on the same night.

One 100 Mile House Resident woke up to property damage which was determined to be caused by a bear. The resident found claw marks on their fence, a tuft of black hair on a nail, and the gate was destroyed. The garbage was secured, and