Williams Lake RCMP was called yesterday afternoon ( Monday, October 19, 2020) at 2:29 to the Cariboo Memorial Hospital for a report of a gunshot victim currently receiving medical treatment.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said a 34-year old man had been brought to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Saunderson said police conducted a thorough investigation, talking to witnesses and examining the scene at a residence in the 600 block of Winger Road in Williams Lake.

Police believe the wound was self-inflicted and all evidence to date suggests that it may have been accidental.

Williams Lake Staff Sargeant Del Byron said “When handling firearms it’s very important to make sure it’s not loaded. This could have had a very different outcome”.