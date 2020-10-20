The Quesnel Community Foundation is still looking for groups to give some COVID-19 funding to.

President Mary Sjostrom says the deadline is October 30th…

“Any of the charities or community foundations, they can go to the Foundation website and check out what the eligibility is and the application details are. I just want to say to people to that I did reach out to a couple of organizations and they felt frustrated because they hadn’t been successful before but I just want to encourage them all to reapply.”

The Foundation handed out 40 thousand dollars in Federal Government money the first time around and there is 30 grand available this time.