There hasn’t been a lot of interest so far in some free money from the Quesnel Community Foundation.
-Photo: Quesnel Community Foundation
The Quesnel Community Foundation is still looking for groups to give some COVID-19 funding to.
President Mary Sjostrom says the deadline is October 30th…
“Any of the charities or community foundations, they can go to the Foundation website and check out what the eligibility is and the application details are. I just want to say to people to that I did reach out to a couple of organizations and they felt frustrated because they hadn’t been successful before but I just want to encourage them all to reapply.”
The Foundation handed out 40 thousand dollars in Federal Government money the first time around and there is 30 grand available this time.
Sjostrom says successful groups for that money are still eligible this time around.
Eligible Projects
Registered charities and other qualified donees can apply through community foundations for projects that:
Address a well-being need caused by COVID-19;
Serve a group experiencing heightened vulnerability such as newcomers, refugees, women & girls, official language minority communities, LGBTQ2 people, Indigenous people and racialized people such as Black Canadian, Chinese and South Asian and others.
Will be completed before March 31, 2021.
Organizations who submitted applications in the first round are welcome to re-apply .
If your organization submitted an application but was declined due to lack of funding at the time, we invite you to reapply.