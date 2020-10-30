Remembrance Day is just around the corner, and poppies will soon be appearing in stores, and on the hearts of Canadians.

This year, the first poppy in 100 Mile House was given to 99-year-old veteran Jim Milliken. Milliken served for 54 months in the North Atlantic as a submarine detector. He is currently residing in Fischer Place in 100 Mile House. When asked about the honor, Milliken simply said: “I feel good”.

Milliken’s children were on hand to see him receive the poppy. His daughter, Darlene Raymond, says it was quite an honor to receive the poppy. “Our big thanks to everyone here at Fischer Place for going through all this with us”, Raymond added.