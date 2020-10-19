(Files by Dione Wearmouth)

499 people tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the weekend, raising BC’s total to 11,687.

21 of those cases were in Interior Health.

That brings the region’s total up over the 600 mark to 611.

5 of the cases are from Northern Health, the region has reached 355.

Between Friday and Saturday, 172 cases were identified, between Saturday and Sunday, 153 cases were found and between Sunday and today (Monday) there were 174 people diagnosed.

There are 1,639 active cases in BC, 67 people are in hospital, 19 of which are in ICU.

2 more people died from the virus over the weekend, raising the death toll to 253.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 83.5%.

One community outbreak was identified in Fraser Health.

There have also been 4 new health care outbreaks.

There are now 19 active health care outbreaks and 4,028 people under active public health monitoring.

BREAKDOWN:

355 – Northern (+5)

611 – Interior (+21)

4,146– Vancouver Coastal (+110)

6,244– Fraser (+360)

243– Island (+3)

88– outside of Canada