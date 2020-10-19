A decision was handed down on Friday for 73-year old Arthur Topham.

He will be back in court on October 27th to set a date for sentencing.

A 12-member jury originally found Topham gulty in December of 2015 on one of two counts against him of promoting hatred against those of the Jewish faith on his Radical Press website.

He then lost a charter challenge on that conviction in February of 2017 and received a 6-month conditional sentence and two years probation.

Court documents reveal that on or around January 3rd of 2018, Topham is accused of failing to comply with the conditions of his probation, specifically that he not publish or post to any internet site, or to any social media where such postings can be read by the general public, any information about persons of the Jewish religion or ethnic origin.