The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a countless number of events in 2020, and Remembrance Day is no exception this year.

The ceremony will be different than any other before it. This year, the ceremony will be a drive-by parade by the Cenotaph. 100 Mile House Legion President Leo Holthuysen says this was the only option for having a ceremony this year. “We haven’t really been given any choice”, Holthuysen explains, “we’re just doing what’s commanded of us”.

100 Mile District Council has passed a motion to close Birch Avenue between First Street and Fifth Street on November 11th to facilitate the parade. The road will be closed from 10:30 AM-12:00 PM that day.