100 Mile House RCMP officers suffered injuries after an arrest.

Friday, at 11:30 p.m., the 100 Mile House RCMP was on regular patrol in the Lone Butte area when an officer observed a vehicle with two different plates driving. The vehicle failed to stop for a routine traffic stop and continued eastbound.

The vehicle was later observed driving westbound along Highway 24 by the same officer, who let other members know the travel direction. Police attempted to block the highway, but the vehicle drove around the patrol car on the highway’s shoulder and continued westbound.

Police saw the vehicle turn off the highway and down Blueberry Road into a private driveway. As the officers turned down the driveway to continue their investigation, the Ford Explorer was observed coming back up the driveway at a high rate of speed toward the officer’s vehicles, but turned quickly off the driveway and entered a wooded area, eventually launching itself into a shallow swamp where it became immobilized.

The 34-year-old male, a prohibited driver out of Surrey with an extensive criminal history, was arrested by RCMP.

Once taken back to cells, the suspect fought with the officers during the booking in procedure. All officers suffered some minor injuries. The suspect was booked into cells and lodged to appear before a Judicial Justice bail hearing.

Multiple charges are being sought against the suspect at this time including possession of weapons offences and assaulting a peace officer.