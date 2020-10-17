The City of Williams Lake has awarded the janitorial contact to SkyBlue Services Corporation.

The contract is a two-year term that will cost the City over $98,000 a year to provide janitorial maintenance services for City Hall, the Fire Hall, the City Worksyear, the Tourism Discovery Centre, and the Williams Lake Regional Airport.

The City received three different tenders for the contact, with SkyBlue Services tender being the least expensive option.