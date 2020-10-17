Elections BC set up camp across the province | My PG Now

Thousands of Cariboo residents have already cast their vote in the 2020 B.C. Election.

Elections BC reports that over 2,158 votes have been cast in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding and over 1,443 in the Cariboo North riding.

Advance polls opened October 16 across the province and will remain open until October 21.

For Cariboo-Chilcotin riding voters, the advance poll is at the Elks Hall on, and for Cariboo North, it is at the Ramada Inn Convention Centre.

There are 25,306 registered voters in the Cariboo-Chilcotin riding and 21,960 in the Cariboo North riding.

Voters who have requested mail-in ballots are reminded to mail them by October 17 as they need to be received by Elections BC on Saturday, October 24.

Poll trackers in the Interior and North region show the Liberal Party at 42 per cent, the NDP at 39 per cent, with the Green Party and other parties making up 19 per cent.