In conjunction with the provincial Health Officer, The BC Recreation and Parks Association, ViaSport and the BC Hockey and Recreation Facilities Association of BC adopted a joint recommendation that no spectators will be allowed at all provincial facilities.

The City of Williams Lake implemented a policy effective today that will no longer allow spectators at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Arenas.

Events and Marketing Coordinator Guillermo Angel said even with the new policy, the facility is still providing services to the community

“We want to ensure that there are activities available for the community, we want to make sure that there are sports available for the community, those have not been restricted or taken away in any way. You can utilize the facility, you can still play hockey, you can still do drop-in skates, you can still go swimming, it’s only the spectator side that has been affected”.

Angel said Dr. Bonnie Henry herself has mentioned that keeping active, playing sports is important during these times, that’s why they’re doing everything they can to keep the complex available for those situations.

Ian James Director of Community Services said “The continued health and safety of our players, staff and their families will always be a priority for the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex”.

James added, “We want to ensure that our facility can continue to provide opportunities for the community to participate in sports and maintain an active lifestyle”.